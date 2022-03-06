HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Winter can seem like the longest season of the year. Perhaps it’s because the days and nights are cold and often wet. But here in the northern hemisphere, it’s the shortest.

Still, it seems like once old man winter arrives, it takes him forever to leave. But when he does, he leaves us with winter wonderland memories like when winter dropped in for a visit on Summer Street.

Mother nature blankets the world around us covering everything in a coat of snow. It warms our hearts to hear the laughter and screams of a child racing down a snow-covered hill on a sled. But we often are reminded that with the beauty, there is sometimes a beast. The weight of a good snow can cause tree limbs to bring down power lines and slow travel on the roads.

For some, it gives people a day off from work to get out and enjoy the beauty that can be found in their own yards. Mother nature and old man winter coming together at just the right time, to give us a season to remember.

So, here’s to you winter. Thanks for the memories. We’ll see you again, in about nine months.