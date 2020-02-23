One killed, two injured in Cullman wreck

CULLMAN, Ala. – One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a wreck in Cullman on Saturday afternoon.

According to Sergeant Joey Duncan with the Cullman Police Department, a van and an SUV collided at the intersection of Golf Course Road and 24th Street SW.

Sgt. Duncan said the driver of the van died at the scene.

The van’s passenger was flown to UAB hospital, according to police.

Police said the passenger of the SUV was taken to the Cullman Regional Medical Center. The driver of the SUV was okay.

Cullman Police said the crash is under investigation.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the people involved in the crash.