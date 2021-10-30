One killed in Limestone County shooting

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — One person was killed in a shooting in Limestone County on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot near the intersection of Craigs Chapel Road and Craig Hill Lane. Officials declared the man dead upon arrival, but are awaiting the coroner.

Officials say the call came in around 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 30.

Authorities told News 19 that the scene remains active and the Sheriff’s Office has opened a death investigation into the incident.

This is a developing story.