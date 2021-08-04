One juvenile found dead, Decatur Police investigating

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a juvenile was found with a gunshot wound.

Around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Decatur Police officers responded to the 400-block of Pine Avenue Southwest in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they say they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chun was called to the scene and pronounced the juvenile deceased.

Decatur Police Department says more information will become available as the investigation continues.