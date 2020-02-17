One injured in shooting on South College Street in Auburn

UPDATE: According to Auburn Police, the alleged shooter and the victim know each other. The shooting was a result of an ongoing dispute.

Police ask that you stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

AU ALERT UPDATE: Police still investigating shooting near campus. Suspect and victim are known to each other and involved in an ongoing dispute. Stay vigilant and report suspicious activity to police. — AU Campus Safety (@AuburnSafety) February 17, 2020



_______________________________________________________________

AUBURN, Al (WRBL) – Auburn Police are searching for a person involved in a shooting that left one person injured.

The shooting occurred just off campus at Evergreen Apartments on South College Street.

According to Auburn Campus Safety, the alleged shooter fled on foot with a handgun.

The alleged shooter is described as a black male, black hoodie, dreads in his 20s.

Police are asking that you avoid the area and call 911 with any info.

AU ALERT: Shots fired off campus at Evergreen Apts. One injured. Suspect fled on foot. Black male, black hoodie, dreds, 20s. Avoid area. Call 911 with any info — AU Campus Safety (@AuburnSafety) February 16, 2020