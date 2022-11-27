HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a shooting at a local Walmart where one was injured on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Walmart on Sparkman Drive after HPD received reports of a shooting at 12:40 p.m. in the parking lot.

Officers believe the suspect and victim got into a verbal argument which led to the shooting.

Authorities say the victim’s injuries are critical and they have been transported to the hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing, and HPD has no further information on the suspect at this time.