One injured in shooting at downtown Huntsville hotel

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — One person was critically injured after a shooting in a hotel in downtown Huntsville.

Huntsville Police Department said the initial shooting call came in around 1 a.m. of a shooting at Embassy Suites Hotel at 800 Monroe Street.

News 19 crews on the scene saw several Huntsville police vehicles in front of the hotel hours following the incident.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their current condition is unknown at this time.

HPD is conducting an investigation.