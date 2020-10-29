One death, multiple injuries reported in Mississippi from Hurricane Zeta

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Hurricane Zeta made landfall in Cocodrie, Louisiana, on Wednesday as a Category 2 storm with winds up to 110 miles per hour. At this time, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is reporting one fatality and multiple injuries in Harrison County.

Damage assessments will begin Thursday morning. Multiple counties are reporting debris on roads, downed power lines and damage to multiple homes. Throughout the assessment process MEMA will provide additional damage numbers.

President Trump approved Governor Tate Reeves’ request for a pre-landfall disaster declaration for the following counties: Clarke, Forrest, George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jones, Lamar, Pearl River, Perry, Stone, and Wayne. The purpose of a federal emergency declaration is to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, or to lessen the threat of a catastrophe in the designated areas.

Neighbors and business owners can self-report damage received from Hurricane Zeta through our Crisis-Track Self-Reporting tool.

Governor Tate Reeves tweeted about the damage on Thursday. He said, “Mississippi got hit hard by Hurricane Zeta last night. One thing I know about Mississippians: when we get hit hard, we get up. We come together and rebuild. I will be on the coast this afternoon to be a part of that effort—joining an army of emergency operators and volunteers.”

MEMA will hold a news conference on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

