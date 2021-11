LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — One person died in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Limestone County.

The crash happened on Capshaw Road and McCully Mill Road a little after 1 a.m., according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West.

Two other people were injured in the crash and taken to Huntsville Hospital by Athens EMS.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are investigating the crash.