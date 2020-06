MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities confirmed one person was killed and two children were injured in a two-vehicle wreck on Hwy 431 near Hamer Road in Owens Cross Roads.

Authorities say a man that was driving an SUV was killed in the wreck.

HEMSI emergency crews took two pediatric patients, that were in the second vehicle, to Huntsville Hospital Women’s and Children in non-life-threatening condition.

Authorities closed one northbound lane of traffic.