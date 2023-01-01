ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Athens Police say one woman is dead and one man has been arrested after a domestic violence related shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers with the Athens Police Department responded to a call they received at about 4 a.m. on Sunday reporting a domestic violence related shooting on Oakdale Ridge Lane.

When officers arrived, they say they found a female victim in the driveway. The woman was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment, but died from her injuries a few hours later. APD identified the woman as Alexis Garth, 26, of Athens.

Authorities say 20-year-old Kyruan Yarbrough of Athens was arrested at the scene and charged with Capital Murder.

Athens Police are still investigating.