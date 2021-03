MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – One person is dead following a wreck in Muscle Shoals Wednesday, according to Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque.

First responders were called to a wreck at the intersection of 2nd Street and Gusmus Avenue around 12:13 PM. The coroner confirms that one person was killed.

Multiple vehicles were involved including an 18-wheeler carrying a mobile home trailer, according to Gasque.