One dead in wreck in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A man is dead after a two-vehicle wreck on Douglass Road off of Hwy 53 in Madison County.

Authorities say the male driver of a Hummer died at the scene, a male passenger was seriously injured. Officials said the driver of the second vehicle was not seriously injured.

The Madison County Coroner was called to the scene.

HEMSI emergency crews took one person to the Huntsville Hospital in serious condition.

Monrovia VFD, and the Huntsville Madison County Rescue Squad also assisted.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the crash.