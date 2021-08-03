One dead in motorcycle wreck near Mooresville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A person was killed in a motorcycle accident near Mooresville on Tuesday.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a coroner was called to the scene.

The crash happened on what first responders called Bell Tower Road, an unmarked gravel road that runs parallel to I-65.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the crash.

Segers Volunteer Fire Department, the East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News