One dead in motorcycle wreck near Mooresville

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A person was killed in a motorcycle accident near Mooresville on Tuesday.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a coroner was called to the scene.

The crash happened on what first responders called Bell Tower Road, an unmarked gravel road that runs parallel to I-65.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the crash.

Segers Volunteer Fire Department, the East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.