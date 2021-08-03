One dead in motorcycle wreck near Mooresville

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A person was killed in a motorcycle accident near Mooresville on Tuesday.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a coroner was called to the scene.
The crash happened on what first responders called Bell Tower Road, an unmarked gravel road that runs parallel to I-65.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating the crash.
Segers Volunteer Fire Department, the East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.