One dead in Madison County motorcycle crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A person has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in Madison County.

The crash happened around 11:55 a.m. Wednesday on Steger Road between Moores Mill Road and Hwy 231 in Meridianville.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the motorcyclist as 43-year-old Eric J. Hartsgrove from New Market. Officials said he died at the scene.

The Meridianville Fire Department was called to the crash.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office asked people to avoid the area.

The crash is under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Please avoid the area of Steger Road between Moores Mill Road and US Hwy 231 in the Meridianville area due to a vehicle accident involving a motorcycle/vehicle. The accident investigation is expected to be lengthy and an alternative is encouraged. pic.twitter.com/J7uxl56FoH — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) October 13, 2021