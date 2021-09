HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A house fire has claimed one life in an early morning house fire in South Huntsville.

Huntsville Fire District Chief Rogers told News 19 crews that the call came in around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

When Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews arrived on the scene, the fire was already out. A cause is unknown at this time.

HEMSI tried to perform CPR on the victim but pronounced them dead.

No one else was in the house at the time of the fire.