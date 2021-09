DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Trooper Brandon Bailey with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed that one person has died in a wreck in DeKalb County on Monday.

The wreck happened near Alabama Highway 68 and DeKalb County Road 30.

Trooper Bailey confirmed a commercial vehicle and a pickup truck were involved in a head-on collision.

No other information was available at the time. This story will be updated as more details are made available.