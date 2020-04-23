One dead following stolen car chase through Marshall County

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – One person is dead following a stolen car chase involving Marshall County Deputies.

According to the report, the car reported stolen moments before the chase started in Albertville.

Authorities say the driver lost control of the car and wrecked resulting in death. This happened at the intersection of Pleasant Grove Rd and Pleasant Hill Cutoff Rd, according to deputies.

They ask you to avoid this area for the next few hours due to the road blockage.

Albertville, Guntersville, and Douglas Police responded to the scene along with Guntersville Fire and Marshall County Coroners Office.

This is an ongoing investigation.