HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are investigating following a shooting that left one person dead Monday night.

Huntsville Police say they were called to a shooting on August 24th around 5:30 p.m. in the 2000 Block of Griffith Drive near Atkins Drive in Huntsville.

When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Brandon Moore suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say Moore was later pronounced dead.

If anyone has information regarding the death of Moore, contact Huntsville Police at 256-213-4532.