LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A Trinity woman died and a child was injured in a crash involving a car and a tractor trailer Thursday morning.

Police identified Carly Dunlap, 26, as the woman killed, she was pronounced dead at the scene. The child in the car with Dunlap was airlifted to a hospital in Birmingham.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Lawrence County 213 and Alabama 157.

Troopers and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate.