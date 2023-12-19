DECATUR, Ala (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) says a woman is dead after a wreck Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, Decatur officers, along with Decatur Fire and Rescue and Decatur Morgan EMS, responded to a wreck with entrapment on Highway 31 S south of Pisgah Road around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

DPD said it was determined that a driver traveling northbound on Highway 31 in a Chevrolet Suburban lost control and crossed into southbound lanes hitting a Lincoln SUV.

According to the department 75-year-old Mary Ann Malone, a passenger in the Lincoln, was transported from the scene to Huntsville Hospital where she later died due to injuries sustained in the wreck.

Authorities said the driver of the Lincoln was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital while the driver of the Chevrolet was taken to Huntsville Hospital.

DPD said the investigation into the wreck is ongoing.