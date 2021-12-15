One dead after shooting at Elk River Apartments in Rogersville

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – One person was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said one person was shot at the Elk River Apartments in Rogersville around 2 p.m.

He said the person was shot several times and was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital where they later died.

A man and woman were taken into custody. Singleton said the man is claiming the shooting was in self-defense.

Both the Rogersville Police Department and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

