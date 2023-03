HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Police Department is working a death investigation after a person was shot early Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, officers received a call around 1 a.m. of someone breaking into an apartment complex on Springtime Boulevard.

When HPD arrived, they were able to locate one gunshot victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

It is unknown at this time if HPD is looking for a suspect. However, this is an ongoing investigation.