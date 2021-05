TONEY, Ala. – One man is dead after a two vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred just off of Pulaski Pike and Herbert Clark Road in Toney before 4 pm Sunday.

According to HEMSI spokesman Don Webster, a man in his early-30s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Webster said that a female from the other vehicle was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating.