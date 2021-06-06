One dead after car crash in Jackson County

News

by: News 19

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – One man is dead after a two vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 89-year-old Jessie Calvin Mount from Dutton was fatally injured when his car struck another car that was backing out of a private driveway. Mount’s car then went off the road and struck a tree.

The juvenile drive of the second car was not injured.

The crash happened on Alabama 71 about two miles south of Dutton.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News