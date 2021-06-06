One dead after car crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – One man is dead after a two vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 89-year-old Jessie Calvin Mount from Dutton was fatally injured when his car struck another car that was backing out of a private driveway. Mount’s car then went off the road and struck a tree.

The juvenile drive of the second car was not injured.

The crash happened on Alabama 71 about two miles south of Dutton.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.