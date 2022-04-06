HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Upon the news of Rocco DiSangro’s departure, we’re thrilled to share that Sports Anchor/Reporter Olivia Whitmire has been promoted to Sports Director!

Rocco and Olivia have been an absolute power duo and they have truly embraced the Tennessee Valley sports community.

Olivia has covered everything from high school sports, golf tournaments, college sports and so much more.

Olivia has played a big hand in our sports special coverage including Football Friday Overtime, SEC Media Days and Iron Bowls. She actually produced and anchored the 2021 Iron Bowl Special on her own, while Rocco was out of town.

Originally an Atlanta native, she has loved calling Huntsville home for the last (almost) four years. She joined News 19 in July 2018 as a News Reporter/MMJ and then transitioned to the Sports Reporter/Anchor role in January of 2019.

She’s called Alabama home for the last seven years. She attended the University of Alabama and received her degree in Telecommunication and Film with minors in Communication Studies and Sports Journalism.

During her time at Alabama, she worked as a reporter and producer in the news and sports departments at WVUA in Tuscaloosa. She gained experience there that has helped her tell the outstanding stories of the Tennessee Valley sports community.

Rocco’s last day at News 19 is May 11 and Olivia will take over on May 12.

We could not be happier for Olivia and can’t wait to see her grow in this new role!

Be sure to share your congratulations with her on social media or email her at olivia.whitmire@whnt.com. You can find her social media on Facebook and Twitter.