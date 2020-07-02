Ole Miss releases Campus Ready plan for the upcoming academic year

OXFORD, Miss. — Students will be heading back to the University of Mississippi this fall, following a strict ‘Campus Ready’ plan in order to keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school released it’s detailed plan on Twitter on Tuesday night.

Message from Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce:



Campus Ready: Return to Campus Plan for Fall 2020 – https://t.co/z5rAL36gHe pic.twitter.com/RDHT9i9Hgq — Ole Miss (@OleMissRebels) June 30, 2020

On the school’s website, the introduction of the ‘Campus Ready’ plan states the plan will continue to evolve and change as the pandemic continues into the later part of 2020.

The evolution of the plan will follow additional public health recommendations and direction from local, state and federal leaders but the plan is driven by the following guidelines and principles:

Prevent the spread of the virus to safeguard our community by following guidance of public health officials and agencies,

Resume an on-campus learning, residential and working environment that prioritizes the safety and well-being of the campus population,

Fulfill our core mission of education, research, and service, and

Enable our students to maintain progress toward earning their degrees.

Students will be expected to fully comply with the policies, protocols and guidelines of the plan which include: wearing facial coverings, social distancing, cleaning, mandatory online student COVID-19 training as well as health monitoring and symptom screening.

According to the plan, if the virus continues to spread, more drastic restrictions or scaling back activities may occur if the proper protocols are not followed.

The school will reduce classroom capacities to comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and national public health recommendations.

Deans, chairs, and faculty are evaluating each courses section to determine if the course should be held in one of four formats: face-to-face, hybrid, remote or online.

If a student or teacher tests positive for COVID-19 and has been in a classroom or on campus, a notification will be posted on the university’s COVID-19 page. Said classroom will be closed for 48 hours so the space can be cleaned. Students and faculty who use that classroom will be notified.

The Mississippi State Department of Health will take responsibility for contact tracing supported by a university-based contact tracing team to make it more expedient and efficient.

People who have the virus or come in contact with the virus will be granted anonymity and confidentiality and their identity will not be disclosed.

The plan dives into more protocols for people who work on campus, dining services, athletics and multiple other services within the University of Mississippi.

If you would like to read the full plan, click here.