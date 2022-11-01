MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A two-year road project is coming to a close near Hampton Cove. On Monday, Old Highway 431 was reopened to vehicles.

The Madison County Commission, in partnership with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) significantly widened the road, relocated utility lines, and replaced four bridges.

While the road is back open, Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill said workers are still putting on the final touches.

“We have the temporary striping down, we’ll put the permanent striping down November 28,” Hill explained. “We’ll put the reflectors at that time, and they’re putting up the signage [Tuesday].”

He urged drivers to be cautious while that work is being completed.

Hill said the repairs were much needed, as the prior road was only 18 feet across, and some of the bridges were only wide enough for one car at a time.

He said growth in the region was also a factor, as people newer to the area didn’t always know what to expect on the road before the widening.

“We knew 15 to 20 miles per hour, stay slow, yield to oncoming traffic, all the signage was there, but as we continue to experience the growth we’re experiencing this road needed attention,” Hill said.

In addition to a smooth driving surface, there are also sidewalks for pedestrians. There is also an access point to the sidewalk system that connects to Hays Nature Trail.

Commissioner Hill also said the road offers first responders a faster route.

“It makes the safest travel route that we could make and we feel like for the next 100 years this is a good route,” he said.

The Madison County Commission estimates that the project cost around $15 million to complete and has been in the works since 2020. Commissioner Hill said it was completed on schedule.