Oktoberfest at Redstone Arsenal cancelled

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The 25th Annual Oktoberfest will not take place this September at Redstone Arsenal.

Redstone Arsenal Family and MWR announced Tuesday afternoon that it would not have the annual event, due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 virus.

“It is our hope that we can host a smaller festival-type celebration later this year, but we have determined it is best to err on the side of caution at this time when it comes to the safety and well-being of our community,” the organization said on its Facebook page.

The group said it is still planning to hold the event next year.