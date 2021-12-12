Officials set up Mayfield tornado relief fund

Heavy damage is seen in downtown Mayfield, Kentucky, after a tornado swept through the area. Radar data indicates that a single tornado may have tracked more than 250 miles from Arkansas into Kentucky. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

TENNESSEE (WKRN) – A tornado relief fund has been set up for the victims of devastating tornadoes in Mayfield, KY.

The damage in Mayfield, KY brings back haunting memories of what Middle Tennessee experienced in March 2020, but something that stuck out was the outpouring of support from other communities across the country that made a big difference in the recovery.

Now, Middle Tennessee wants to do the same for Mayfield.

The Mayfield Tornado Relief Fund has been set up at One Bank of Tennessee and 100% of the donations will go to victims of the tornado, according to Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter.

Anyone wishing to donate to the fund can do so by visiting any of One Bank’s branches. You can also mail your donation to: One Bank of TN, C/O Mayfield Tornado Relief Fund – 140 S. Jefferson Ave. Cookeville, TN 38501