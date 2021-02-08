Officials praise conveniences inside new Madison County Service Center

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Officials at the new Madison County Service Center announced Monday new features intended to make visits quicker.

The new location on Memorial Parkway and Oakwood Avenue is hailed as a modern touch for Madison County residents.

Once open March 1, anyone who comes in will get to try new kiosk ticket systems that direct them to its many different departments, each with its own section in the building designed to fit its needs.

New equipment rooms and office spaces mean faster computer work to process, with dividers for social distancing.

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong said the new site fits the state’s third largest county well.

“The location is perfect, where people from all over Madison County can take care of their services here at this center,” Strong said. “But also a lot of people are now choosing to do it online. This is just another opportunity where we have made it so that you can do a one stop shop right here.”

While the new location gets equipment moved into it, officials said the current service center in Madison and satellite locations will remain open up to the first day of business March 1.

Strong said the land will also include added accessibility features like a bus stop, bike racks, and about 350 parking spots.