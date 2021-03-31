Officials plead for drivers to ‘Turn around, don’t drown’

A vehicle stranded in water on TN Rte 240 near Henryville. (Photo provided by Lawrence County Tennessee Emergency Management Agency)

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. – Officials in Lawrence County, Tennessee say there have been numerous vehicles “swept off roads.”

They say the floodwaters in Lawrence County have caused numerous issues.

Bill Phillips with the Emergency Management Agency hopes motorists will remember the mantra of “turn around, don’t drown!” If you can’t see the road under the water, please don’t drive through the water.

(Photo provided by Lawrence County Tennessee Emergency Management Agency)

(Photo provided by Lawrence County Tennessee Emergency Management Agency)

(Photo provided by Lawrence County Tennessee Emergency Management Agency)

Phillips said no injuries had been reported.

Here’s some Flood Safety Information from the National Weather Service:

Monitor the NOAA Weather Radio, or your favorite news source for vital weather related information.

If flooding occurs, get to higher ground . Get out of areas subject to flooding. This includes dips, low spots, drainage ditches, canyons, washes etc.

. Get out of areas subject to flooding. This includes dips, low spots, drainage ditches, canyons, washes etc. Avoid areas already flooded, especially if the water is flowing fast. Do not attempt to cross flowing streams. Turn Around Don’t Drown™

Road beds may be washed out under flood waters. NEVER drive through flooded roadways – you do not know the condition of the road under the water. Turn Around Don’t Drown™

– you do not know the condition of the road under the water. Do not camp or park your vehicle along streams and washes, particularly during threatening conditions. Move to higher ground if heavy rain or rising water occurs. Creeks and streams can rise very rapidly during heavy rainfall.

Move to higher ground if heavy rain or rising water occurs. Creeks and streams can rise very rapidly during heavy rainfall. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize flood dangers.

If you must evacuate your home, secure your home and if possible, turn off utilities at the main switches or valves if instructed to do so. Disconnect electrical appliances. Do not touch electrical equipment if you are wet or standing in water.

Do not walk through moving water. Six inches of moving water can make you fall . If you have to walk in water, walk where the water is not moving. Use a stick to check the firmness of the ground in front of you.

. If you have to walk in water, walk where the water is not moving. Use a stick to check the firmness of the ground in front of you. Do not drive into flooded areas. If floodwaters rise around your car, abandon the car and move to higher ground if you can do so safely. You and the vehicle can be quickly swept away.

You and the vehicle can be quickly swept away. Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars causing loss of control and possible stalling.

A foot of water will float many vehicles.

Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles including sport utility vehicles (SUV’s) and pick-ups.

As a reminder, Lawrence County, Tennessee Schools are closed on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.