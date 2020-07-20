Officials optimistic about COVID-19 case numbers in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to go up, but officials said Monday they’re encouraged by what appears to be a lower rate of positives.

“I won’t say they’re totally flat, but they’re not going up at the rate they were a couple of weeks ago,” Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said in Monday afternoon’s briefing.

Spillers said health officials are still waiting to see the 4th of July’s impact.

“We’re still waiting to see if we get additional inpatients this week, maybe next week, from the 4th of July, and then we hope masking will start having its impact,” he said.

The Huntsville Hospital system had 218 positive cases in hospitals across the region Monday, according to Spillers. Of those, 50 were in intensive care; 23 of those were on ventilators.

The hospital started having to pay for its own remdesivir to treat patients last week, Spillers said, and the cost is about $1 million a week. But he added that the drug seemed to be very effective in treating the disease.

Spillers said they still had the supplies they need to protect workers and treat patients, and they were still able to manage the number of cases.

“I wish they were half what they are, but they’re manageable for us,” he said. “I think we did a good job of getting ready for the kind of volume that we’re seeing right now.”

Madison Mayor Paul Finley said officials in the county are encouraged by the amount of masking they’re seeing in the community, up until about 9 p.m. He said he was concerned people could become numb to the escalating number of cases they see every day.

“All of us need to prepare and focus on doing the things we’ve talked about,” Finley said. “Because it’s out there and unless we do the right things, it’s not going away.”