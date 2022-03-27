(WHNT) — Earlier this week, the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (JHSPH) held a virtual COVID-19 briefing on what to expect going into year three of the pandemic and vaccines for children.

When the COVID-19 pandemic first began, young children were some of the least affected by the virus. Those that did get sick showed little-to-no symptoms and while it wasn’t very common, some children did have severe complications.

However, the more transmissible Omicron variant wave led to a higher infection rate in young children ages 5 and under.

Back in February the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said they would wait to determine just how well three doses of the Pfizer vaccine works in children under 5 before deciding whether or not to authorize another dose for the age group.

“The company is now evaluating a third dose as part of the primary vaccination series for this age group which includes children 6 months to younger than 5 years,” said Dr. Anna Durbin, director of the Center for Immunization Research at JHSPH.

Durbin said this shows just how much technology has advanced.

“This really does demonstrate the data driven development and approval processes that have been used for the COVID vaccines,” she continued. “The company hopes to be able to submit data to the FDA in April for authorization in this age group.”

Currently, Pfizer, Moderna, and the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines do not have authorization for vaccines in children 4 years old and younger.

As cases of the more dominant Omicron continue to trend downwards, Durbin says while vaccines appear to be less effective against this specific variant, they’re still highly effective overall.

“Although protection against infection did wane overtime, with the Omicron surge, booster doses were highly were highly effective [at] increasing vaccine effectiveness against both infection and disease,” Durbin stated.

As restrictions continue to lighten, Durbin stressed that COVID-19 vaccination or infection will not prevent the disease forever.

“COVID is here to stay,” she concluded. “But, I think it’s important to note that persons who do not have immunity to COVID, are those who are at greatest risk for severe disease.”