Officials encourage firework safety ahead of independence day celebrations

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Fireworks were involved with more than 15,600 injuries treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments in 2020, that’s according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Ahead of this 4th of July authorities are reminding people to be safe when it comes to celebrating, especially with fireworks

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. responded to 197 calls last July 4th. Two of the calls were firework incidents.

“Nobody goes out and says I’m going to go out and have an accident today or I’m going to go out and have a firework that’s going to topple over and shoot me and burn a hole through my leg,” says Don Webster.

Don Webster with HEMSI says this is the big summer holiday and HEMSI is prepared for an increase in calls.

“We know that people are going to fire fireworks but hopefully they will abide by the laws but more than that they will abide by good safety precautions and use good common sense,” says Webster.

When you’re holding a firework in your hand, that is an explosive and a device that can hurt you.

“Injuries that are happening from fireworks are people holding the fireworks. A lot of people are under the perception that sparklers are safe. Sparklers cause the largest amount of injuries among small children.” Dan Wilkerson, City of Huntsville Fire Marshal.

Officials want to remind people to slow down, follow the safety guidelines and rules written on the packaging to ensure safety this Fourth of July.

“Do everything in the best possible way that you can do things, sometimes four eyes are better than two and you know the emergency rooms are full of people that didn’t think it was going to happen to them,” says Webster.

Emergency officials say incidents increase around the Fourth of July and encourage people to attend city-sanctioned events, where professionals operate the fireworks.