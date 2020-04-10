Officials confirm third Madison County death in Friday briefing

Sheriff says he has stopped serving eviction papers

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A third death due to COVID-19 disease in Madison County was confirmed Friday, officials said.

At the daily briefing held in Huntsville, Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell confirmed the death, which the day before was under investigation. He said Madison County has 178 confirmed cases of the disease.

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong said Madison County has dropped from 4th to 5th this week in number of confirmed cases in Alabama, and he said 15 patients who had been hospitalized with the disease – some of them critical – have been released.

“We’re doing our part to prevent the spread of this virus, and we’ve gotta keep this up,” Strong said.

But there are still concerns about data that indicates African Americans are disproportionately affected by the disease, Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said.

“It’s not necessarily that African Americans are more susceptible to COVID, but rather this population has a higher risk of factors that reduce their ability to have the best response to COVID,” Landers said. Some of those factors include diabetes, heart, pulmonary and kidney disease.

About 50 percent of the deaths in the state are African Americans, Landers said, and two thirds are people over 65. She also said about two thirds are male, but the reason isn’t known.

Landers stressed that everyone should continue to take preventive measures, such as social distancing, hand washing and wearing a cloth face covering in public.

Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner also gave an update at Friday’s briefing and said property crimes are down. Domestic violence has seen a slight increase, he said.

“I’m not a counselor, but I ask everyone to just use your common sense and to put up with each other while we go through this process,” Turner said.

Turner also said his deputies and investigators have continued to practice social distancing, taking reports by phone and working from home when possible. He said his office also has stopped serving eviction papers.

“Not only are we going through this virus, but we’re going through some hard times economically, all over the country,” Turner said. “I felt like it was time for us to stop that process until we get back moving not only as a state and a county, but as a country.”