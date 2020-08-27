Officials break ground on renewable energy exhibit at U.S. Space and Rocket Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Ground was broken Thursday afternoon on a project that will integrate solar power, battery storage and electric vehicle charging with an educational exhibit.

Project Liftoff is a collaboration among Huntsville Utilities, Seven States Power Corporation and the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

The project will include an exhibit in the parking lot of the Rocket Center’s Davidson Center for Space Exploration that shows how renewable energy is beneficial and sustainable both on Earth and in space, officials said.

The project will offset the U.S. Space and Rocket Center’s energy usage, officials said.

It’s expected to be finished by mid to late September.