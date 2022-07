MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Multiple agencies responded to a cave rescue in Union Grove on Saturday.

According to officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), two teens got lost in Hughes Cave on Pine Ridge Road in Union Grove, Ala. People could hear them, but were not able to get to them.

Both teens were uninjured, but very thirsty.

Deputies with MCSO, Morgan County Rescue Squad, Brindlee Mountain Fire and Huntsville Cave Rescue Unit responded.