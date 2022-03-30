UPDATE 4:35 P.M. — Panama City Beach Police said a 4-year-old girl from Tennessee was struck and killed Tuesday.

A local person of interest is being questioned. No suspect has been named at this time.

The incident happened at about 2:15 p.m.

“We received a call of a vehicle vs pedestrian traffic accident that occurred at the Publix at breakfast point,” Chief J.R. Talamantez said. “She was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The driver fled the scene after the wreck. Talamantez said investigators were processing the vehicle.

“I can’t imagine what the family is going through,” Talamantez said. “There’s no bigger tragedy.”

“All I can say is we are going to conduct a very thorough investigation and if there is a criminal case to be made in this which there is we will make it,” he added.

