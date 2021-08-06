Officer injured after terroristic threat at Bridge Street

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Huntsville Police officer was injured tonight after a woman became irate at Bridge Street Town Center.

According to Huntsville Police, the incident happened at 6810 Governors West around 8:15 p.m. when the woman, identified as 41-year-old Melissa Escamilla of Huntsville, became agressive, resulting in an injury to one of the responding officers.

The officer was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say Escamilla is facing charges for second-degree assault, resisting arrest, and making a terroristic threat.

