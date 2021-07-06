OffenderWatch: New app will help keep your kids safe online

A new mobile app aims to put more power in the hands of parents, especially when it comes to online safety.

The North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) teamed up with OffenderWatch, and together created an app that allows parents to protect their kids from potential danger. The app can be installed on your child’s phone and used to track their device.

According to a news release from NLVPD, research shows that more than 80% of American live within one mile of a registered sex offender.

The app can show registered sex offenders nearby, along with a photo.

OffenderWatch Safe Virtual Neighborhood is free to download on both Android and iPhone devices. The company plans to release a paid version soon, where parents will have the ability to monitor the activity on your child’s device, including social media, texts, emails or phone calls.

The upgrade will also give alerts from law enforcement about sex offenders in the neighborhood, notify you if your child is contacted by a sex offender, as well as a “locate my family” feature.

To learn more about the app, visit their website here.