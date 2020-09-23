Oakwood University uses CARES Act money to help community through students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One of Governor Ivey’s CARES Act allocations was a $72 million check towards higher education.

Oakwood University in Huntsville received $1.4 million of those funds. Oakwood University President Dr. Leslie Pollard said they were fortunate to be one of the schools that received a larger grant.

Pollard assigned three of his top administrators to apply the funds in Oakwood’s main areas of need, including technology, cyber technology, and community engagement.

The money for community engagement, Pollard said, will be used for a Community Health Clinic to help not only students to learn, but help community members as well.

“And of course education for them around health, around health preservation, around health maintenance, around healthy dieting and healthy eating, all of the things that they can do to actually help protect themselves against the virus,” Pollard said.

Pollard said this new endeavor is going to take community engagement to a new level to educate and protect the underserved in the area.

They’ve partnered with Huntsville Hospital to operate a clinic out of half of the space, while students practice service-learning on the other half.

The grand opening is set for May of next year.