Oakwood University reopens campus and preps to start fall term

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – After shutting its doors early due to the pandemic, Oakwood University administrators began reopening campus over the weekend.

The university rolled out a hybrid learning plan for the fall term, similar to what public schools around North Alabama have done.

Students will soon migrate back to campus. Some of them will take classes with a combination of remote and in-person learning. Others may learn 100 percent virtually. Oakwood President Leslie Pollard said it just depends on the class.

“We’ve got a team of people who worked literally thousands of hours in planning for students who wish to return to campus,” Pollard said.

When they arrive, there will be health guidelines to follow. Pollard said students are required to wear a face-covering and will be spaced out in classrooms. And as weather permits, Pollard said some students may get to learn outdoors instead.

“When you think about campus life, it’ll be very different,” Pollard said.

But he said he’s counting on the students to consider their own health as well as others.

“We’re going to have to call upon their own maturity to assist us in keeping the campus safe,” Pollard said.

Oakwood University said it will continue to follow health guidelines from the CDC.