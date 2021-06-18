Oakwood University, Huntsville Hospital host grand opening for community health center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Oakwood University and Huntsville Hospital (HH) will host a grand opening ceremony for their new community health action center next week.

The ribbon cutting will begin at 10:30 a.m. on June 21, 2021 at 1863 Sparkman Drive NW in Huntsville. The event is free and open to the public.

The center is a partnership between Oakwood and the HH Health System to provide ambulatory care for community residents, as well as the university’s students and employees. In addition, the center will specialize in health education, after school programs, job referral, among other services.

“Our community engagement through service learning will be concretized in a dedicated space that our community can see, touch, and experience,” said Oakwood University President Leslie Pollard. “I am pleased, that through the efforts of many donors, this state-of-the-art center of influence and service can now serve residents of Northwest Huntsville.”

After the brief ceremony, attendees will be allowed to tour the new center.