Oakwood University creates scholarship in George Floyd’s name

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A local historically black university has been influential to many African American students in Huntsville. In light of George Floyd – who died under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer – the school is playing its part in helping the black community advance forward. Oakwood University is memorializing George Floyd’s name.

The scholarship

Oakwood University has been vocal about the racial injustices in this country. So administrators accepted a challenge that will specifically support back male students.

Oakwood President Leslie Pollard heard about North Central University’s president asking every college in America to establish a George Floyd Memorial Scholarship during Floyd’s June 4 funeral service.

“That’s how we got it started,” said Pollard. “I heard it over the radio and I said thats a great idea.”

So Pollard rallied donors to commemorate his life, and to serve as a reminder that George Floyd’s name won’t be forgotten at this historically black university.

The movement

“When you look at the Civil Rights Movement, look at the young people who were engaged in the marches and the sit-ins,” said Pollard. “A vast majority of them were from HBCUs.”

A month before George Floyd’s death, the Pew Research Center found that only half of black people under age of 55 expressed they have a fair amount of confidence in the police to act in the best interest of the public.

The change

George Floyd’s death has served as a rallying point around the policing of minorities, militarization of police, and other social justice issues. “It was most egregious, offensive and actually painful to watch,” said Pollard. “I can’t watch the videos anymore…I just can’t.”

The school is currently accepting donations to build up the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship. Funds from the scholarship will be dispersed to eligible students as early as fall 2020.