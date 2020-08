HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Oakwood University confirmed its first positive case of coronavirus.

The university reopened its campus on August 1. Officials didn’t say whether the person that tested positive was a student or an employee.

In a release Sunday, the university said contact tracing was immediately conducted by health services. All exposed individuals have been quarantined.

University officials added they are taking precautions and following health protocols.

Oakwood University COVID-19 Update – August 16, 2020 pic.twitter.com/Gh3lLbm1uD — Oakwood University (@OakwoodU) August 16, 2020