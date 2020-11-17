Oakwood University celebrates Founder’s Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Oakwood University celebrated Founders Day on Monday.

The anniversary event served as a kick-off for a series of events leading up to the 125th year celebration on November 16th, 2021.

Oakwood was founded by the Seventh-day Adventist Church in 1896 to educate African-Americans of the south who had recently been freed from slavery.

The celebration included Oakwood President, Dr. Leslie Pollard and 95-year-old Charles Bradford, son of Etta Littlejohn, who was one of the first sixteen students to attend the school when it was founded in 1896.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle was also at the event.

“Thank you so much for your dedication to the education of all people so that the city of Huntsville can thrive and grow and prosper. What you’re doing is making us a better place, thank you so much,” said Battle.

Oakwood University now serves over 1,400 students, offering its students sixteen academic departments across five schools, 58 undergraduate degrees, and four graduate degree programs.