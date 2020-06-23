Oakwood Farms Market opens Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – North Alabamians will soon have a new market to find fresh fruits, herbs, and vegetables.

In a release, Oakwood University announced they are opening Oakwood Farms Market in Huntsville. The new market will open its doors on Wednesday, June 24th, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony that will kick off at 9:30 a.m.

The new golden structure is located 5001 Adventist Boulevard on the corner of Sparkman Drive and Adventist Boulevard.

The store will offer an array of fruits, vegetables, and herbs grown on the Oakwood University campus as well as products from local farmers. Oakwood Farms Market says they will also introduce a private label with products ranging from health and wellness to beverages.

“As we grow and expand our offerings to our customers, we are careful to maintain the heart of our Oakwood Farms, which is providing fresh nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables for families in our community and funding student scholarships,” said Oakwood University President Leslie Pollard.

Profits generated from Oakwood Farms Market sells support university students.

Mask and social distancing is required.