NWSCC offers post-pandemic scholarship for students who previously left

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Community college students in the Shoals area who may not have been enrolled since before the pandemic will now have a second chance to get their higher education, according to an announcement from Northwest-Shoals Community College.

Those who qualify for the Summer Promise Scholarship will receive free tuition if they take 12 or more credit hours of classes beginning this summer, according to NWSCC Director of Enrollment Management Carl Collins.

The pandemic forced many to become non-traditional students to support their families or themselves, leaving little time for continuing classes. But if the several hundred who are eligible do apply, it would make a big difference as northwest Alabama finds normalcy, he says.

“We’re really looking at (the scholarship) as an opportunity to bring back in that non-traditional student that probably during the pandemic, a lot of them have found that the additional education would be a good thing to do,” Collins says.

Some requirements include having had a minimum 2.0 GPA on all college coursework prior to pausing enrollment, and having already completed 12 credit hours at the school.

The priority deadline to apply for the Summer Promise Scholarship is May 15.