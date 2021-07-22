NWS to add ‘damage threat’ to severe thunderstorm alerts

(WHNT) — Beginning August 2, the National Weather Service (NWS) will begin adding a “damage threat” to severe thunderstorm alerts.

The new alert will be added when storms show a damage threat in any of these categories:

Destructive : Hail at least 2.75 inches in diameter (baseball-sized) and/or 80 mph winds. Warnings in this category will automatically activate a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) on smartphones within the warned area.

Considerable : Hail at least 1.75 inches in diameter (golf ball-sized) and/or 70 mph winds. Warnings in this category will not activate a WEA.

Baseline: Hail at least 1 inch in diameter (quarter-sized) and/or 58 mph winds. Warnings in this category will not active a WEA.

The new damage threat categories allow individuals in a warned area to react promptly to a situation where urgent action is required, a life-threatening event is happening, or substantial property damage may occur.